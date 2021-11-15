Dr. James Joseph Abeler, Sr., 97, completed his earthly mission on Veteran's Day 2021. The World War II Navy pilot reported to his Commander-In-Chief in heaven on November 11, passing away peacefully at his home in Coon Rapids.
Jim was born in St. Paul on October 27, 1924, to George and Margaret Abeler. Upon graduation from Harding High School he completed a thirty-two month enlistment in the Navy, flying fighters off the USS Randolph in the Pacific. His next mission took him to Logan Chiropractic College (St. Louis MO) and then on to Anoka where in 1952 he opened the Abeler Chiropractic Clinic. Soon afterwards he met a vivacious school teacher named Vivian ("Sandy") Sanderson. They were married May 23, 1953, and were blessed with six children.
In addition to restoring the health of thousands as a pioneer chiropractor, Jim was a faithful provider for his family in their home on the Mississippi. He encouraged his children as a Boy Scouts Scoutmaster and led family excursions to Lake Minnetonka, Camp Lebanon, and southwest Florida, where in 1987 they purchased a seasonal home in Cape Coral. His passion for flight never waned, inspiring the thrill of becoming part-owner of a Beechcraft Sundowner.
Though raised in devout, God-fearing homes, it was not until 1964 that Jim and Sandy realized the joy of unmerited salvation by faith in Jesus Christ. Jim was active in his faith teaching Sunday School and distributing Bibles for Gideons International. He also was a valued volunteer at Camp Lebanon, being honored in 2017 as a "Camp Legend" for his tireless work.
This devoted husband, kind father, and generous friend will be forever cherished by Sandy, his wife of sixty-eight years; six children: Jim II (Barb) of Anoka, Jon (Masumi) of Roseville, Liz (John) Blaylock of Coon Rapids, Bill (Lisa) of Burtrum, Steve (Kimla) of Anoka, and Dave (Brenda) of Coon Rapids; twenty-four grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; and countless friends.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Betty Stodola; in-laws, Monte and Lily Sanderson, and grandson, Josiah Abeler.
Friends and family are invited to celebrate Jim's life on Saturday, December 4, 2021, at First Baptist Church in Anoka with visitation at 1 p.m. and memorial service at 2 p.m.. In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to Camp Lebanon by mail (1205 Acorn Road, Burtrum, MN 56318) or online at www.camplebanon.org/donate.
