James Franklin Hulburt, 95, passed away on December 12, 2019, in Two Harbors, MN. Jim was born in Maple Grove, MN on October 10, 1924 to William and Rose Ann (Obert) Hulburt. He graduated from Anoka High School in 1942. He married Donna Marcheta Swanson, with whom he had his three daughters. He was a veteran of WWII and served in the Army Air Force. He worked for the Anoka Police Department and Anoka County Sheriff’s Department from 1950-1963, serving as an Officer, Chief Deputy, and Chief of Police. During that time, he graduated from University of Minnesota in 1961. He then served nine years as the Jail Consultant for the Minnesota Department of Corrections. Afterward, he was the Associate Warden at Minnesota State Prison-Stillwater. He continued his education with a degree from Metro State University. He finished his career, retiring as the Superintendent of the Lino Lakes Correctional Facility. He was instrumental in organizing the Anoka County Sheriff’s Water Patrol, was the first Commodore of the Two Rivers Boat Club and was the first President of the Anoka County Law Enforcement Association. Jim is preceded in death by his parents, sister, brother, second wife, grandson, third wife, first wife, and son-in-law. Jim is survived by daughters Beverly (David) Kirkman, Nancy Aleff, and Jody (Brian) Olson; his six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. A memorial gathering will be held in the spring.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.