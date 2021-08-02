James “Jim” Drimel, age 86, of Paynesville, MN passed away peacefully on the morning of July 28, 2021, after a struggle with cancer. Jim was born on July 8, 1935, in Richmond, MN and graduated from Paynesville High School in 1953. Jim married Alyce “Ali” Weidner from Cold Spring, MN, and raised three children, Craig, Ric and Lara in Anoka, MN. After retiring from Anoka Technical College, where he taught for 40+ years, Jim and Ali spent winters in Arizona and summers at their cabin on Lake Koronis in Paynesville, MN. Jim served in the U.S. Army after high school and was active in the Army Reserves for over 45 years after his service. Jim enjoyed playing golf with his friends in his spare time. Jim is preceded in death by his mother Leona, father Ray, sister Karen as well as his sons Craig and Ric and granddaughter Katrina. He is survived by his wife Ali; daughter Lara Solberg; grandchildren Barrett, Aiden and Rhenna Solberg; as well as his brother Bill (Dorine) Drimel and his sister Mary (Joe) Winter. Private services were held. In lieu of flowers, please give to your charity of choice.
