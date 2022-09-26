James F. Guitar

James Francis Guitar, 76, of Anoka died unexpectedly on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at his home.
He was born November 15, 1945 in Duluth, Minnesota to Leo and Clella (Blakenship) Guitar.
James was preceded in death by his mother Clella Maheu, brother-in-law Dennis Pelz, nephews Stephen and Curtis Chromulak.
James is survived by his sisters Teddi (Warren) Gieseke of Cambridge, Marilyn Pelz of Isanti, former wife Thu T. Guitar, daughter Cat Minh, sons Phuoc, Son and Thuan Thai, niece Tanya VanReese, great nephews Jacob and Jeffrey VanReese and Nate Chromulak, great nieces JoBeth VanReese and Sarah Loveland, and many other family and friends.
Memorial Service Noon, Saturday, October 1, 2022 at Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home. Visitation one hour prior to the service. Condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com. Arrangements by Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Cambridge.
