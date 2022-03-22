James D. LaRock was born Aug. 3, 1934 in Tokio, ND to Mamie and George LaRock. His family lived in the Grand Forks area during his early years and then moved to the Iron Range of Minnesota to the town of Calumet. Jim's high school and initial college years were in Coleraine, MN where he attended Greenway High School and Itasca Community College. He served 2 years in the US Army and then returned to finish college at St. Cloud State University.
Jim chose to become an elementary teacher and he taught 4th, 5th, and 6th grades for 35 years in Anoka-Hennepin District 11. He served at the local and state level of the Minnesota Education Association and he was also President of the Anoka Kiwanis Club.
His favorite past time was spending time with his family and grandchildren. Jim was lovingly married to Beatrice LaRock for 54 years. They were blessed by the birth of two sons, Daniel Mark and Bradley James LaRock.
He is survived by his wife, Bea; two sons, Dan (Marie) of Hills, MN, Brad (Heather) of Deephaven, MN; and five grandchildren, Zach, Luke, Allie, Kaitlyn, and Logan LaRock.
Memorial service held on Thursday, March 24th at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Sioux Falls, SD. Private family inurnment was held at Flowerfield Cemetery, rural Hills, MN.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Rock Ranch in Hills, MN and/or the Dougherty Hospice House of Sioux Falls.
