James Biers

James A. Biers, 1935-2020, was called home quietly, early Monday, December 7, 2020 after a short battle with cancer. As he said the Saturday prior, “The fight is over.” James, known as Jim by close friends and family, met each day with a smile. He adored his wife, Donna, and they enjoyed 55 years of marriage. Jim leaves a loving family across the states, including: wife, Donna Biers; sons, Ronald Biers, Mark (Gloria) Biers and Kris (Michele) Biers; daughters, Mindy (Jim) Reeder, Kari (Jason) Taylor and grandchildren: Michael (Teagen) Held; Jakob, Katrina and Kaylee Reeder; Joseph, Lita and Hunter Biers and Jamison, Jonas and Adalia Taylor. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dale and Mable Biers and brothers, Charles (Patricia) Biers and Otis Biers. The family is having a closed service due to Covid for immediate family only at Parker Kohl Funeral Home in Faribault, Minnesota, on Friday, December 11 at 10:30 a.m. For those unable to attend, you may watch the service through a link on Jim’s obituary page. Relatives and friends are welcome at the Little Valley cemetery, outside of Plainview, Minnesota at 1 p.m. Please wear masks and socially distance. Cards or plants may be sent to the funeral home or mailed to: Donna Biers c/o Mindy Reeder, 15578 State Highway 99, Montgomery, MN 56069.
