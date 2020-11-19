Isabelle Frances Hegarty of Minnetonka, MN and former Anoka resident for 60 years, died November 16, 2020 at the age of 95. Her beautiful strong spirit and firece independence will be greatly missed but never forgotten. She was born on April 22, 1925 in the farm community of Browerville, MN. Having grown up during the Great Depression, Isabelle wasn’t afforded the opportunity to earn a high school diploma, while working on her family’s farm. Her passion for education and the dream of becoming a nurse led her to earn a GED, an associates degree and a bachelor of science degree, all the while raising four children alongside her husband. Her career as a registered nurse, college instructor and public health nurse spanned over two decades. Family and friends alike turned to Isabelle for counsel and comfort about their health. She volunteered as a bereavement counselor, an elections poll worker, a grade school nurse, and for numerous church activities. Isabelle loved to cook, read, travel, play the piano, go to bible study, participate in choir, watch the Twins & Vikings, and spend time with family and friends. Preceded in death by husband Merwin “Bud” of 55 years and infant daughter Ruth Ann, parents Thomas and Eleanor Sobota Kulick, sisters Venette Tesch, Irene Janikula and brother Jerome Kulick. Survived by son Thomas Hegarty, daughter Colleen (Timothy) Nelson, Steven (Jean) Hegarty and Robert (Michelle) Hegarty; grandchildren Mitchell, Jason, Lindsey, Chase, Ryan, Taylor, Connor, Whitney & Courtney; great grandchildren Graham, Paige and Jaxon (on the way). Family & close friends wish to extend their gratitude to the doctors, nurses & palliative team at Methodist Hospital, as well as to Tom Hegarty and Colleen Nelson who provided invaluable care and love to Isabelle during this difficult time. Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at the Church of St. Bartholomew, 630 E. Wayzata Blvd, Wayzata. (to view mass, visit Isabelle’s obituary page at www.gearty-delmore.com) Visitation 4-7 PM Tuesday November 24 at Gearty-Delmore Plymouth Chapel, 15800 37th Ave N. @ Vicksburg Ln. Interment Forest Hill Cemetery, Anoka. In lieu of flowers, Masses offered in Isabelle’s memory are preferred. Gearty-Delmore 763-553-1411
