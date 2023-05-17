After a full and blessed life, Irene peacefully passed away on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 surrounded by family members and the wonderful Trust-Bridge Hospice team in her beloved Palm Beach Gardens, Florida home, at the age of 95.
Reenie was born during the depression and grew-up during WWII. She had loving "village" family life in Cedar, Minnesota, playing, ice skating at the creamery, attending church, raising a pet pig, working in the Cedar Bank after school (and later in life) and practicing the piano (while her sisters washed dishes). After graduating with top honors in her class at St. Francis High School, she briefly attended nursing school prior to marrying the love of her life and her life companion Herbert H. Warner. In 1951, they purchased a 200-acre dairy farm near St. Francis, Minnesota and there they raised three children. After tending to cows, horses, a few chickens, raspberry patches, farm work, and young children, Reenie got an office job working as the principal's secretary in St. Francis High School, retiring in the mid 80's. Reenie and Herbert were also founding members of Trinity Lutheran Church in St. Francis. She was also a Sunday school teacher, 4H mother, a horse club mother, a Highway 47 Social Club member and a lifelong friend to many people.
She is survived by three children, Richard, Jack and Patricia; two grandsons, Corey (Denise) Warner and Nicholas Warner; and two great grandchildren, Kira and Ezra.
Irene was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 60 years, Herbert; her parents, Audrey (Lee) and Donald R. Bean; sisters, Lorraine (Bean) Lindbloom, Dorthy (Bean) (DuBois) Hopkins and brother, Daniel Bean.
On Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 11:30, Irene will be interred next to Herbert at the Ft. Snelling National Cemetery "Area 2", located at 7601 34th Avenue South, Minneapolis. Please arrive by 11:15, if you are able to attend. Hint: when using navigation, search for "Fort Snelling National Cemetery."
