Irene Grace Markley (Rehling), 72, of St. Paul, passed peacefully on March 19, 2021. Preceded in death by parents, Robert and Lois Rehling (Graham). Irene cherished childhood summers with family at Cass Lake. She attended St. Cloud State University, where she made many lifelong friends. Irene dedicated her career to education and earned a Master’s Degree at the University of St. Thomas. At Monticello High School, she taught business administration and typing for 30 years. She enjoyed spending time with her family and made wonderful memories traveling; visiting museums, historical sites, and nearly every baseball stadium. In retirement, she enjoyed traveling the world, theater, arts, and playing bridge. She also loved spending time with her granddaughter, Lila. She was an active member of the Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, participating in Loaves and Fishes, ISAIAH, and Project Home. Irene is deeply missed by her son David (Beth), granddaughter Lila, sister Barbara Senneseth (Dennis), niece Erika (George), nephew Alex, sister in law Dianne, and a special group of friends. A service will be held at a later date. Memorials preferred to: Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, 285 No. Dale St., St. Paul, MN 55103. Love of family and compassion for humanity were her joys in life. Irene was a selfless, caring, and warm spirit who impacted all with her kindness and philanthropy.
