Howard E. Harmon was born June 6, 1939 to Howard and Elma Harmon in Minneapolis, MN. He passed away February 18, 2021 in McAllen, TX. Preceded in death by his parents and son, Howard S. “Sonny.” Howard married Carol Ann Warn on August 9, 1958. He was employed for 30 years with Control Data as a reliability engineer. He also ran Harmon Construction, building 10 homes including a twin home, which he rented out for 38 years. As a hobby, Howard worked on many small projects, building 3 season porches and family rooms. Howard served on the Coon Rapids City Council, as trustee of Coon Rapids Methodist Church, and two terms as president of Adobe Wells in McAllen, TX where he and Carol spent 26 winter seasons. Howard also had a summer place at Ottertail Lake and loved walleye fishing. He is survived by beloved wife of 62 years, Carol; sisters, Carol Engstrom and Beverley Herman; nieces, Darcy Herman and Rebecca Lovett; cousins, Randy and Cindy Klinghagen, and Beatrice Scheer. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. Memorial service at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 8 at Coon Rapids United Methodist Church, 10506 Hanson Blvd. NW. Visitation one hour prior to service. Interment Forest Hill Cemetery.
