Herman Duane Bentz

Dr. Herman D. Bentz went to be with his Lord and Savior on July 18, 2021 at age 94. Herman “Ham” was born in Grand Rapids, MN June 8, 1927. He graduated from the University of MN Undergrad in 1949; Medical school 1953 and Surgical residency 1960. He married Joyce Frederick on July 3, 1953. Ham proudly served our country in the Air Force as Captain during the Korean conflict. He was a surgeon in Anoka from 1960 to 1984 and helped open Mercy Hospital earlier than planned due to the Fridley tornado in 1965. He later served as Chief of Surgery at Mercy. He sang many solos at Zion Lutheran Church in Anoka and helped found the Anoka Operetta group. He along with Joyce, retired to Arkansas in 1990 where he reignited his passion for painting and travel. Ham and Joyce became travel agents in retirement and orchestrated tours around the world. He passionately led home Bible studies and was active in his local church. Preceded in death by his parents Frederick and Agnes; son Matthew; son-in-law Glenn “Chip” Lantz; siblings Irene, Byron, Marguerite “Margo,” Edmund “Bob,” Beulah “Bea” and Fred. Survived by his wife Joyce; children, Pamela (Alan) Nottke, Steven (Dianne) Bentz, David Bentz, Wendy Lantz, Janelle (Phillip) Southan; daughter-in-law Renita Bentz-Miller; 18 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. A celebration of Life service is being planned in Kankakee, Illinois on August 28, 2021. Thurston-Lindberg Funeral Home Anoka, 763-421-0220, thurston-lindberg.com
