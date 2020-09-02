Henry “Hank” A. Wander, 82 of Coon Rapids, formerly of Melrose, MN, died peacefully on Aug. 26, 2020 at Our Lady of Peace Hospice in St. Paul, MN with his daughter and son at this side. Henry “Hank” Anthony Wander was born on a crisp autumn day on Oct. 26, 1937 at home in Melrose, MN. He was raised along with his sisters Marcella, Margaret, Evelyn, Rose and Loretta and brothers Alquin, Virgil and Boniface by Henry, Sr. and Mary Wander. In 1957, he graduated from Melrose High School where he was a member of the football team. He said his fondest memory of high school was graduation. His first job out of high school was working at Cold Spring Granite Co. He was a member of the national guard and a volunteer on the Coon Rapids fire department. In January of 1958, Hank married Patricia Young, whom he raised three children with: Cheryl, Richard and Julie. They spent 29 years together as a family until Pat’s death in 1987. He married Sherry Wallace in October of 1988 and they resided in Coon Rapids until her death in 2018. Between them they had 12 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. He worked 30+ years in Civil Engineering before retiring. After retiring, he spent a lot of time traveling with Sherry and spending time with family. He also worked part time for the city of Anoka doing park security. Hank is survived by his children Cheryl (Dick) Seifert of Grey Eagle, MN, Rick Wander of Cokato, MN and Julie Wander of Burnsville, MN; step daughters Julie Ascuncion (Franklin), Jackie Averback, Jamie Sandquist and Jill Sandquist; brother Alquin Wander of Shreveport, LA; 12 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren, with one more on the way. He was preceded in death by his parents, wives and siblings Marcella Nelson, Evelyn Notch, Loretta Kloeppner, Virgil Wander, Margaret Scheunemann, Roselyn Jonas and Boniface Wander. Funeral services for Hank Wander will be on Thursday, September 10th at Epiphany Catholic Church in Coon Rapids at 10:30 a.m. with visitation one hour before services. Burial will be following services at St. Bernard's Cemetery in Ward Springs, MN.
