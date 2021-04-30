Helen Lillian Tardy, 86, of Melbourne, FL, passed away on April 7, 2021. She and her husband of 63 years, Jerry (J.J.) Tardy, lived in Anoka, MN from 1974 to 1999. During that time, Helen was a member of Advent Lutheran Church in Anoka and for many years participated in a Wednesday morning bowling league at Coon Rapids Lanes. She also enjoyed golf and, in her later years, mahjong. Born on May 4, 1934, in Tracy, MN, Helen graduated from what is now Minnesota State University, Mankato. Following in the footsteps of her two sisters and a brother, she went into education, teaching kindergartners and fifth-graders for two years before settling into homemaking. Helen loved music and shared her talents in church choirs throughout her life. To those who knew her, Helen was kind, big-hearted and fun-loving, and she always let those closest to her know she loved them. She is survived by Jerry, 87, of Melbourne, FL; her daughter Theresa Wojcik of Moss, TN; son Neil Tardy of Rochester, MN; four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held in the coming weeks.
