Harold Lee Kinghorn, age 100 of Anoka, MN, formerly of Coon Rapids, MN, died peacefully on November 27, 2020. Harold was born at home on the farm May 17, 1920 in Hassan Township, MN. He was the only child of Lester and Helen Kinghorn. He graduated from Elk River High School in 1938 and shortly after enlisted in the U.S. Navy Cadet program and went on to become a WWII Naval flying instructor and Officer LCDR. In 1943, while in the service, he married Mildred B. Collins from Nevada, MO after meeting on a blind date. They would have celebrated their 77th wedding anniversary this December 17. He is survived by his wife, Mildred; son, Grady (Sandy) Kinghorn; daughters, JoAnn (Wes) Rediger, Cheryl (Jay) Costas, Marsha (Kevin) Steiner along with 11 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. A memorial service is planned for the future. Arrangements by Dare’s Funeral Home, 763-441-1212, www.daresfuneralservice.com.
