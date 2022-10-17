Harold DeVere Hamilton, age 102, of Anoka, Minnesota, passed away in the early morning hours of October 10, 2022.
Harold was born to Earl and Veva Hamilton in 1920 in Aledo, Illinois. He graduated from Aledo High School; in 1942 he moved to Minneapolis and shortly thereafter to Anoka where he began his career as a machinist at Northern Pump. The tool and die industry provided him with many entrepreneurial opportunities which he pursued, ending his career as a successful business owner, and representing many machine shops in the Twin Cities area and beyond.
In 1942, he married Charlotte Davidson, and together they raised four children, Beverly, Karen, David and James. After Charlotte passed in 2001 his life partner has been Elaine Kappedahl, also of Anoka. A lifelong fisherman, Harold maintained a boat and fished many lakes in Minnesota and Canada. He also hunted in the fall. He loved to travel and try new things; he claimed to have visited every state in the Union and every province in Canada. His business took him overseas to Europe and Japan. After retiring, he and Charlotte (and later, Elaine) traveled to the southwest in winter, and purchased a "park model" in Mesa, Arizona. Harold was very handy and creative. He remodeled many homes and could fix most anything. He was loved and admired by many and will be remembered for his sweet disposition and easy-going manner.
Harold is survived by his life partner, Elaine; children, Beverly, Karen, David and James; 7 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren.
A Memorial Service for Harold will be held on Monday, October 24, 2022. at Zion Lutheran Church in Anoka. The service will begin at 11 a.m. with a visitation starting one hour prior. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to a charity of the donors choice.
