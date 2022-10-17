Harold DeVere Hamilton

Harold DeVere Hamilton, age 102, of Anoka, Minnesota, passed away in the early morning hours of October 10, 2022.

Harold was born to Earl and Veva Hamilton in 1920 in Aledo, Illinois. He graduated from Aledo High School; in 1942 he moved to Minneapolis and shortly thereafter to Anoka where he began his career as a machinist at Northern Pump. The tool and die industry provided him with many entrepreneurial opportunities which he pursued, ending his career as a successful business owner, and representing many machine shops in the Twin Cities area and beyond.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.