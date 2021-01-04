Gladys Evelyn Holm

Gladys E. Holm-Kottschade, age 92 of Coon Rapids, passed away on December 15, 2020. Gladys was born in Henning, MN on December 27, 1927. Preceded in death by husband, Tony. Survived by daughters, Diane (Perry) Scalzo and Sharon Carder; son, Bryan (Nicole Evans) Kottschade; grandchildren, Allison and Andrew Scalzo, Jessica and Joshua Carder and Kaylee Evans; sisters, Mildred (Tom) Davison, Bernice (Lester) Schrenk and LaVilla Marketon; nieces, nephews and the entire Holm family. A notice of service will follow. Thurston-Lindberg Funeral Home Anoka, 763-421-0220, thurston-lindberg.com.
