Gladys Evelyn Harding

Gladys “Evelyn” Harding, age 99 of Anoka, went to be with her Lord and Savior on September 10, 2020. Evelyn was born on December 26, 1920 in Minneapolis to Robert and Mildred (Metz) Anderson. Survived by her three children, Robert (Remda), Wesley (Judith) and Julie (Matt) Mielke; seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; sister, Dorothy Lundberg. Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harold; sister, Miriam Berge; grandson, Wade Harding. A PRIVATE SERVICE for immediate family only with interment at Lakeview Cemetery, Nowthen, MN. Thurston-Lindberg Funeral Home Anoka, 763-421-0220, www.thurston-lindberg.com

