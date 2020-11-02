Gladys was born January 18, 1928 to Elton T. Conley and Gladys E. Wild Conley in Chicago, Illinois. She passed away peacefully October 29, 2020 at age 92. She attended Coe College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. It was there she met and married her husband Rufus “Bud” Collette. They were married for 71 years. In 1954, they moved to Coon Rapids, MN and lived there, raising a family of six children. She is survived by husband Rufus of Coon Rapids MN; her children Cheryl of Becker, MN, Randy (James R.) of Park Rapids, MN, Chris of Anoka, MN and Patty of Sioux Falls, SD. She was preceded in death by son John and daughter Catherine. Gladys taught in Anoka Hennepin School district for 35 years until her retirement from Mississippi Elementary School. She loved to read, play Sudoku and was a very talented poetry writer. She also loved her collection of Broadway tunes and hits from the 1940’s and 1950’s era. She kept in touch with friends and colleagues on her computer until recently. She volunteered and was a member of the choir at Anoka United Methodist Church. Donations to the church in her name would be welcomed. She will be missed by 11 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. The family has decided to delay a memorial service due to Covid restrictions. It will be announced at a later date. Arrangements with Kozlak-Radulovich Blaine Chapel, 763-783-1100.
