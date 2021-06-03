Gladys Cecelia (Seeland) Ristow, 98, went to be with Jesus Monday, May 24, 2021 at GracePointe Crossing, Cambridge, MN. She was born in Paynesville, MN June 13, 1922 to Sivert and Esther Rudd Seeland. On Aug. 24, 1944, she married Bernhard Ristow at Fort Snelling. He was serving as an MP in the army. After marriage, the couple settled in Cedar then Anoka, MN. She worked at New Brighton munitions plant, was a cook at Franklin Elementary school, and then for West Bend Thermoserve until her retirement. She was also a longtime member of Mount Olive Lutheran church. She is survived by three children Shirley (Jerry) Knode of Pine City, MN, Eugene (Nancy) Ristow of Edgewater, FL, and Pam Marshall of Chicago, IL; nine grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. Gladys was preceded in death by her parents, spouse Bernhard, daughter Sharon Nichols, siblings Kenneth, Harold and Donald Seeland as well as their spouses. At her request, there will be no funeral service. However, a brief ceremony will be held at Fort Snelling Cemetery for family on July 5, 2021. Goodbye to a loving Mom and Granny.
