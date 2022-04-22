Gertrude Baillie

Gertrude "Gertie" "Trudy" Elizabeth Baillie, 96 of Anoka, passed away peacefully on March 16, 2022.
She grew up on her parents farm in the Cumberland, WI area, attending Collingwood grade school and Barron High School. After graduating, Trudy worked in Cumberland where she met her husband, Bill, of 72 years. They were married in 1948, initially living in Cumberland, then moving to Mondovi, Norwood and finally settling in Anoka in 1961.
Known as a great cook, a large garden contributed to regular home cooked wholesome meals and quarts and quarts of preserved produce. Besides a full-time homemaker taking care of a husband and five children, she worked many years waitressing and catering for several Anoka area restaurants: DeZiel's, Billy's, Greenhaven Country Club, The Landing, and Anoka Legion where regular customers knew to ask for Gertie's section. As a long time member of Mt. Olive Lutheran Church and serving on the Altar Guild, she helped at funerals and making quilts for church mission projects. She also had a goal to make sure all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren had one of Grandma's quilts.
Preceded in death by her husband Bill; parents John C. and Ottilia Becker; sisters Viola, Mabel, and Doris; brothers Harold and Lee.
Survived by children Cynthia "Cyndy" (Rich) Nybo, Bryan, Lea (Jeff) Rounsville, William "Mark", Viki (John) Swanson; six grandchildren Andrea, Erin, Lincoln, Baillie, Joseph and Matthias; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Memorial service will be held at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church, 700 Western St., Anoka, MN, May 6, 2022 at 1:00 pm. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.
