Geraldine K. Schuler passed away peacefully at her home in North Branch on March 16, 2021. Geraldine is survived by her son, Eric; daughter-in-law, Melissa; grandchildren, Dalton, Sarah, Morgan, and Devin. A Celebration of Life will be held in late May. Condolences can be left at www.grandstrandfh.com.
