Gerald "Jerry" Michael Cotton

The Cotten family is sorry to share the news that Jerry Cotten did not achieve his goal of outliving the universe when he passed away on Thursday, July 28, 2022. We have no doubt though, that wherever he is in the heavens above, he would tell us that he is feeling Unbelievably Fantastic Beyond Human Belief and has already located a fellow spirit with whom he can share a perfectly prepared very, very, very dry martini.

Jerry was born on April 19, 1925 in North Minneapolis.

