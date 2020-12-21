George K. Lobb, of Elk River, passed away December 20, 2020. George was born September 22, 1943 in Winnebago, MN. George was a barber for 50 + years and drove school bus for 15 years. George is survived by his loving wife, Carol; son, George, daughter-in-law, Elizabeth; granddaughters, Ariana and Ella; sister, Darlene Warren; many friends and extended family. He will be missed by all. Private family services will be held at a later date. Arr. Dare’s Funeral Home, 763-441-1212, www.daresfuneralservice.com.
