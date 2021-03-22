Born May 17, 1934 in Red Wing, Gary grew up on a farm near Lake City and graduated high school there in 1952. He died March 3, 2021 at the age of 86. He is survived by his wife Karen; his son David and daughter Debra (Doug); grandchildren Cory and Chris Konter and his brother Howard. Gary received his education in x-ray technology and went on to work 38 years at the Anoka State Hospital as an x-ray technician. Gary and Karen lived in Anoka for their 58 years of marriage. After retirement, he volunteered 15 years for the Anoka County RSVP drivers program helping seniors get to appointments. His favorite hobby was fishing. He is pictured with his prize fish, a 28 pound, 8 ounce Muskie caught at Lake Inguadona. He was an avid Twins fan, and he enjoyed Country Music. Memorial services will be at Zion Lutheran at a later date.
