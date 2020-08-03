Gary L. West, age 78 of Andover, passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Mercy Hospital, Coon Rapids. Longtime employee of Northwestern Bell Telephone / AT&T. Co-founder of the Andover Athletic Association. In addition to his parents, Gary was preceded in death by his wife, Mary; twin grandsons, Matthew and Lucas White; brothers, Luverne and Dennis. He is survived by his children, Carla West, Deanne (Greg) Doroshenko, Leanne West, and Angela (Jonathan) White; grandchildren, Emery Kiblin, Hadley and Connor White, McKenzie and Noah Doroshenko; special friend, Alice Guse; brother, Donovan (Carol) West; sister, Sylvia Olson; also many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. A Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Thurston-DeShaw Funeral Home, 13817 Jay Street NW, Andover. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be a private funeral service. Private interment with Full Military Honors will take place at Morningside Memorial Gardens, Coon Rapids. Per CDC guideline, please adhere to social distancing and mask requirements. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. Arrangements entrusted to Thurston-DeShaw Funeral Home of Andover, (763) 767-7373, www.thurston-deshaw.com.
