Gary K. Semmel, Sr.

Gary Semmel, Sr. passed away on March 19, 2020. He was a resident of Anoka for 47 years; Gary was 77 years young. His family was at his side. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Joyce; children, Tina, Laura and husband Dennis, Gary Jr. and wife Amy, Keith and brother Ken. He had two extra children, Mike Gray and Jenny Janson. He leaves behind eight grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren. He is preceded by his parents Kenneth and Marguerite. Gary was a devoted member of the New Beginnings Church of Anoka. He served on the utility board for Anoka for 39 years, some as chairman. He is a life member of the Sons of the American Legion. He served as detachment commander for two terms. His family finds comfort that he is now in heaven and no longer in pain. A Celebration of Life for Gary will be held on Sept. 26th at 2 p.m. at New Beginnings, located on the corner of Main and Ferry in Anoka. Masks are required. Memorials preferred to the family.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.