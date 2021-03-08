Gary Fagre

Gary Jerome Fagre, 52, of Palmer, IA, died Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at Unity Point – Trinity Regional Medical Center in Fort Dodge. A prayer service will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday, March 12, 2021, at Briggs Woods Conference Center, 2501 Briggs Woods Trail, Webster City, IA. A celebration of life gathering will follow until 10 p.m. Inurnment will be held at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis, MN at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.brucesfuneralhome.com. Gary was born July 29, 1968, in Coon Rapids, MN, the son of Jerome Jerry and Lillie Eva (Rasmussen) Fagre. Following his graduation from Coon Rapids High School in 1986, Gary proudly served his country in the U.S. Army until his honorable discharge in 1990. Gary was united in marriage to Debra on May 25, 2013, in Las Vegas. He worked at Van Diest Supply Company. Gary enjoyed spending time with his family and his dog Gorgi. He loved fishing, hunting, golfing, snowmobiling and riding his motorcycle. In his younger years, he was an outstanding hockey player (All State Goalie) and enjoyed dirt bike riding. Gary was a great storyteller and a handyman who could fix anything. Gary is survived by his wife: Debby Hulegaard of Palmer; brother: Brian “Bo” Fagre of Rush City, MN; step-sister: Diane Olson of Anoka, MN; two step-children: Jestin Hulegaard and wife Jessica of Vancouver, WA and Jamen Hulegaard of Princeton, MN; five grandchildren: Lillian, Kolston, Coralyn, Holden and Hensley; cousin: Lorie Collabolletta and husband John of Isanti, MN and her children: Jason Peterson, Katie Peterson and Johnny Peterson; and cousins: Roger Peterson of St. Francis, MN, Toby Peterson of Ham Lake, MN and Lori of Californai. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his two cats: Nitro and Tattoo.
