Gary Elliott Trull, 87, died July 8, 2021, following hip replacement surgery. Gary was born on Sept. 3, 1934, to Elliott “Doc” Rodney Trull and Lela Marie Bauman Trull in Bern. Gary grew up in Bern, accompanying his veterinarian father on calls, attending church and community events, and played in dance band while in high school. He graduated from Bern High School in 1952. Post graduation, Gary attended Kansas State University, graduating in January 1957 with a degree in mechanical engineering. Gary relocated to Minneapolis, Minn., after his first marriage and began a career working for Honeywell. He began his military career at Ordinance School as a lieutenant in the US Army. Overseas duty was in Germany where his daughter, Sheila Christine Trull, was born in 1958. After his military service was complete, Gary and his family returned to Minneapolis, Minn., where he resumed his career with Honeywell for the next 15 years. His marriage to Inez Marie Bendson Trull in 1968 brought son, Stephen into the family. Gary entered graduate school at the University of Minnesota in the fall of 1970 to study management information systems. After his career at Honeywell, Gary was employed at Northern States Power Company, Unisys, and the State of Minnesota before retiring in 2014. Gary married Carolyn Camp in 1993 and they were together for 20 years. During this time, Gary enjoyed traveling to destinations outside of the United States, hosting large holiday gatherings with the extended family, and continuing his hobbies. Gary was a long time resident of Fridley, Minn., before returning and settling in Sabetha in 2017. Gary enjoyed motorcycle riding, woodworking, repairing and riding bicycles, flying with his son in airplanes, collecting knives, reading, traveling, volunteering with Meals on Wheels, church mission trips, playing cribbage, drinking tea, cooking, and trying new restaurants. He was active in the National Ski Patrol, Fridley United Methodist Church, and Cub Scouts. Many will miss Gary for his great sense of humor, loud shirts, and his adventurous spirit. May he rest in peace. Gary was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Mary Jeneane Moorhead Trull; and second wife, Inez Marie Bendson Trull. Gary is survived by his sister, Sheila Richmond; daughter, Sheila Gonser; son, Stephen; grandson, Damon (Sarah); granddaughter, Theresa (Ryan) Nester; great-grandchildren, Keira, Declan, McKenzie, Colin, Connor, and Carter; nephew, Gary Bilendy; niece, Jenneane Cardenas; and many great nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends. A memorial service was held at Sabetha First Methodist Church on Saturday, July 31.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.