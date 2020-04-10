Gail "Pinky" Marinac

Gail Marinac, age 79, passed away peacefully from complications of COPD and congestive heart failure. Anyone who knew Gail would say she was very feisty, sassy and wasn’t afraid to speak her mind. She loved good food and to take walks. Although she spent many years as a L.P.N., her love was for the public safety police community. She had great respect for the police and sheriff departments and spent many hours volunteering at their offices, blood drives and community events. She was extremely proud and honored to be a part of their world. Gail also enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She loved to play dice with her grandchildren. She had many friends within the police community (one group of which called themselves “Gail’s Fan Club”) and the Blaine Town Square Senior Apartments (amongst them, she was “Louise” with her friend “Thelma”). Gail is survived by children, Mike (Debbie Renshaw) and Kim (Mike Schoephoerster); grandchildren, Christa, Derrick, Michael L., Jamee, Marshall and Molly; great-grandchildren, Zoe, Stone, Michael A. and Mia; sister, Faith (Russ) Galatz. Preceded by parents, Bruno and Julia Jarvi; brother, Robert Jarvi and sisters, Elizabeth Moore and Marlene Jarvi. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Updates will be posted.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.