Frederick Schramm, age 86, of Coon Rapids, passed away peacefully at home on Nov. 26, 2020. Fred was born on January 29, 1934 in Saint Charles, MO. He is preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Bessie Schramm; sisters Jacquline O’Brien, Doris Campbell and brother Richard Schramm. Fred is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Janice (Janniebabe) Schramm; children, Scott (Rhonda) Schramm, Julie (Randy) Eiden, Paula (Timothy) Aschoff and Linda Werner; grandchildren, Ashley, Eric, Brett, John, Ethan and great-grandchildren, Kelsey, Karley, Crew, Charles, Theodore and Iris along with many other relatives and friends. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020 at Church of the Epiphany, 1900-111th Ave. NW, Coon Rapids. Arr. Washburn-McReavy Coon Rapids Chapel.

