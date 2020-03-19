Francis "Frank" J. Jaeger

Frank Jaeger, age 88, of Nowthen, formerly of Coon Rapids, died March 14, 2020. Born September 15, 1931 in Staples, MN, to Cecilia and Frank Jaeger. Preceded in death by his daughter Ann. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Joyce; children Steve (Kathy), Daniel (Mary), David (Carolyn Boben), Theresa (Tim) Gedig, Mary, Amy and Andrew (Kelly); 13 grandchildren and three great-granddaughters. He was a longtime employee of 3M and enjoyed fishing, old movies, and being with his family. A Celebration of Life for Frank will be planned for later in the spring, details to come. Condolences to the Coon Rapids Washburn-McReavy, www.Washburn-McReavy.com, 763-767-1000.

To plant a tree in memory of Francis Jaeger as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.