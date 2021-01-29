Florence T. Peterson, age 93 of Coon Rapids, passed away peacefully January 25, 2021. Preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth; son, Martin; nine siblings and granddaughter, Ashley. Survived by children, Scott (Belinda), Randy (Jackie), Bradley (Tammy), Kevin, Chris (Chris), Kelly (Dave) Emmen along with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Florence enjoyed painting and crafts, she was very generous and motherly to everyone she came in contact with. A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, February 8, 2021 at The Church of the Epiphany, 1900 111th Ave. NW, Coon Rapids with a visitation from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the church. Thurston-Lindberg Funeral Home Anoka 763-421-0220 www.thurston-lindberg.com

