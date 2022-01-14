Florence (Minor) Smith, age 99 years and 7 months, of Anoka, died on December 30, 2021.
Florence was born May 10, 1922 in Monticello, MN. She married Jack Smith of Monticello on October 21, 1940 in Yuma, AZ.
Preceded in death by her husband; granddaughter, Desiree Dahline; and brother, Bernard Minor. Florence is survived by her children, Barbara Hilkins, Patricia (Dennis) Hoyt, Michael Smith (Peg Steele); grandchildren, Kelly (Jeff) Knott, Trina Rodler, Shannon (Dan) Bronk, Ryan Lueth; nine great grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; brother, Donald (Edith)Minor; many nieces and nephews, other family members and friends.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11 AM, on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at Mattson Funeral Home, 343 North Shore Drive, Forest Lake. The family will be greeting friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment at Riverside Cemetery in Monticello, MN. Memorials may be made to an organization or charity of your choice.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.