Everett Hjalmer Benson

Everett H. Benson, age 88 of Coon Rapids, passed away peacefully looking up at Heaven on January 21, 2021. Everett was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend who was loved by many. Preceded in death by his parents, Hjalmer and Lillian; brother, Kenneth Benson; sisters, Betty Nelson, Joyce Benson, Bernice Rood, Marion Benson and Crystal Benson. Survived by his wife of almost 70 years, Emily; children, Keith and Linda (Jon) Erdman; grandchildren, Andrew Benson, Victoria and Jay Erdman; along with many other loving family and friends. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, January 29, 2021 at 11 a.m. with a visitation one hour prior at First Baptist Church of Coon Rapids, 10936 Foley Blvd NW, Coon Rapids. Thurston-Lindberg Funeral Home Anoka, 763-421-0220, www.thurston-Lindberg.com
