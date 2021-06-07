Evangeline “Vangy” Vanstrom, age 90 of Coon Rapids, passed away on June 3, 2021. Preceded in death by husband, Robert; and daughters, Carolyn and Susan. Survived by children, Dwayne (Dianne) Vanstrom, Shirley (Don) Conner, and Mary (Rick) McCullough; 13 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren. Funeral will be Saturday, June 12, 2021 at 11 a.m. with visitation starting at 9:30 at Mount Olive Lutheran Church, 700 Western St., Anoka. Memorials preferred. A livestream of the service can be viewed from her obituary page at: Washburn-McReavy.com, Coon Rapids Chapel, 763-767-1000.
