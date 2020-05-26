Ethel “Peggy” P. Hanson, 87, of Isanti, formerly of Columbia Heights passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at her home. She was born July 10, 1932 in Greensboro, North Carolina to Roy and Ethel (Robins) Alexander. Peggy married Donald R. Hanson and they raised their five children in Columbia Heights. Peggy worked as a waitress at a hotel banquet room. Donald was the former Captain of the Columbia Heights Fire Department. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Donald R. Hanson Sr., son Donald R. Hanson Jr., daughter Deborah A. (Hanson) Spizman. Ethel is survived by her son Robert (Susan) Hanson of East Bethel, daughters Vickie Underthun of Isanti and Kandy Corcoran (Dave Downs) of Sarasota, FL, eight grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, as well as other relatives and friends. A Private Graveside Service will be held at Fort Snelling National Cemetery at a later date. Condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com. Arrangements by Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Cambridge.
