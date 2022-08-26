Erwin Jerome Dargis

Erwin Dargis, 87, of Anoka, passed away peacefully on August 23, 2022 with family surrounding him.

Erwin was born on June 2, 1935, the tenth child of Louis and Elizabeth (LaPointe) Dargis in Rogers, Minnesota. He was a lifetime resident of Anoka. He worked at Hoffman Enclosures and eventually spent 35 years working at Federal Cartridge. Erwin was also a volunteer driver for Anoka County's MedLink Transportation Program providing transportation to medical appointments for those without rides.

