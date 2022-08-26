Erwin Jerome Dargis

Erwin Dargis, 87, of Anoka, passed away peacefully on August 23, 2022 with family surrounding him.
Erwin was born on June 2, 1935, the tenth child of Louis and Elizabeth (LaPointe) Dargis in Rogers, Minnesota. He was a lifetime resident of Anoka. He worked at Hoffman Enclosures and eventually spent 35 years working at Federal Cartridge. Erwin was also a volunteer driver for Anoka County's MedLink Transportation Program providing transportation to medical appointments for those without rides.
Erwin was a lifelong athlete, from starting forward on the 1953 Tornado basketball team to organizing his neighborhood Men's Thursday golf league.
Many family, friends, and neighbors benefited from Erwin's carpentry skills. He designed and built little free libraries with matching benches for his entire townhouse community. Neighbors knew that whenever his garage door was open, it was a standing invitation for a cup of coffee and discussion of his current project.
He loved sharing all his hobbies and interests with his family and numerous friends. He was always up for fun adventures and outings, time with his family, and talk about the latest football game or golf tournament. It was uncanny how no matter where Erwin travelled, he always seemed to encounter an acquaintance from Anoka.
A 60 year member of Zion Lutheran Church, Erwin spent many years volunteering as an usher.
Erwin was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Irene, Viola, Clemens, Delrose, Donald, Leona, Elmer, Rosalyn, and Richard.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Phyllis (nee Dahlgren), his daughter Sally (Tim McManus), son Jerry (Mary McGuiggan), and his grandchildren Rachel (Dan) Ries, Leah, and Naomi.
Memorial service held at Zion Lutheran Church on Wednesday, August 31. Memorials may be directed to the Anoka Athletic Alumni Club Scholarship program. Thurston-Lindberg Funeral Home, 763-421-0220, www.Thurston-Lindberg.com
