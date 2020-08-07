Elyse M. Pevensie

Elyse M.(Gorham) Pevensie, age 34 of Coon Rapids, passed away from complications of her treatment after successfully overcoming cancer on August 4, 2020. She is preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Francis Gorham; and maternal grandparents, Kenneth and MaryAnn Johnson. Elyse will be deeply missed by her loving husband of 12 years, Brian; their daughters, Nettle and Jade; parents, Darrell and Jennifer Gorham; brothers, Scott (Rachel) and Joshua (Anne); nieces and nephews, Signe, Trygve, Odin, Addison, and Maison; parents-in-law, Cheryl and Don Howes; sister-in-law, Melissa (Carlos); grandmother, Sonja; and many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins. Private memorial service. Condolences www.washburn-mcreavy.com Coon Rapids Chapel 763-767-1000
