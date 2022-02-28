Elsie Riggs

Elsie M. Riggs, age 81 of Coon Rapids, passed away Feb. 18, 2022.
Preceded in death by husband, William; and parents, Evan and Ada Allen.
Survived by children, David, Teresa (William) Foushée and Gloria; siblings, Eva Heller, Richard Allen, Helen Riggs, Charlotte Jean Guse; and many beloved nieces, nephews and friends.
Elsie was born August 16, 1940 in Montezuma, IA. Elsie was a member of the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum, University of Minnesota Extension Master Gardeners of Anoka County, Federated Garden Club of Minnesota (6th District), Minnesota State Horticultural Society (7th District), and the Soil and Sunshine Garden Club and numerous garden and plant related societies. Elsie made the world a more beautiful place by serving the community as a master gardener for more than 30 years. She mentored many current members, volunteered her time and talent, and contributed significantly to make the Master Gardener program what it is today. She loved all plants and flowers, but she especially loved daylilies, iris and hostas. She was loved dearly and will be missed.
