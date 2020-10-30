Ella Maria Pomraning (Carlson) died peacefully in her sleep October 19, 2020 at Dassel Lakeside Healthcare Center in Dassel, MN. She was born to Frida (Svensson) Carlson and Erik Carlson on December 30, 1935. She married Carl August Pomraning on February 14, 1959. They raised five boys on the farm that has been in the family for 97 years in Ramsey, MN. She was preceded in death by Carl in 1992 and her parents. Ella is survived by her five boys: LeRoy and wife Deanna Pomraning of Darwin, MN; Dale Pomraning of Fairbanks, AK; Verne Pomraning of Anchorage, AK; Reid Pomraning and wife Deb Lovaas of Anchorage, AK; Ryan and wife Jenna Pomraning of White Bear Lake, MN. She is also survived by six grandchildren and one great-granddaughter, her sister June Butler and husband Terry of North Branch, MN, as well as her long time friend Jim Cap of Faribault, MN. Ella enjoyed reading, from her extensive non-fiction library; photography, of her family and nature as captured in her 114 albums; and especially travelling 10 times to Alaska, 9 via the Alaska Highway.
