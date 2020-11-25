Elizabeth “Betty” Sjoquist passed away peacefully at the age of 86 on Nov. 24, 2020. She has been in the loving care of Allina Health Hospice for the past 3 years. Betty was a gifted seamstress and after retirement from Wells Fargo she enjoyed sewing and quilting. But most enjoyment was found in spending time with her family and visits with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband Bud. Survived by her children Kathy, Mary, Mike (MaryBeth) and Peggy; her grandchildren Steven, Michael and Cody; great-grandchildren Sam, Ally, Patrick, Lily and Katy; as well as many nieces and nephews. Arrangements provided by Gearhart Anoka Funeral Home with a Mass of Christian Burial planned for a later date at St. Stephens Catholic Church.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.