Elizabeth "Betty" Lou Knutson, 87, of Crosslake, died on December 1, 2021.
Betty is survived by her children, Greg Lian, Rick (Peggy) Lian, and Linda (Tom) Evavold; grandchildren, Ryan Lian, Spencer (Ross) Lian-Thornton, Joey Evavold, and Molly (Marcus) Vievering; great-grandchildren, Eliot Lian and Owen Vievering.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Red; grandson, Rickie Lian Jr. and many dear friends.
Services held on Wednesday, December 8, 2021. Visitation held at 10AM. Mass of Christian Burial held at 11AM at Immaculate Heart Catholic Church in Crosslake.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Brenny Family Funeral Chapel- Crosslake.
