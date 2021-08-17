Elizabeth "Beth" Cheryl Smith (Armstrong)

Beth Smith passed away peacefully surrounded by her husband and family on August 6, 2021 at the age of 64. Visitation will be Sunday, August 29th at 3:00 PM followed by a Memorial Service at 4:00 PM, Coon Rapids Evangelical Free Church, 2650 128th Ave. NW, Coon Rapids, MN. Arrangements entrusted to Crescent Tide Cremation Services. Full obituary https://create.epilogg.com/epilogg/view/1758
