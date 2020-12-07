Elaine Hope Grovum

Elaine Grovum of Minneapolis, MN, passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Mercy Hospital in Anoka, MN. Elaine Hope Grovum was born September 25, 1934 in Thief River Falls, MN to Paul and Helen Johnson (Saatzer). She married Ronald Grovum on May 25, 1952. Elaine worked as the secretary at Sand Creek Elementary School then opened Elaine’s clothing store in Northdale Shopping Center. She later added a second store, Bottoms Up. Grateful customers relied on her to help them choose appropriate clothing and gifts. Elaine loved beautiful things and took great pride in decorating her home and dressing stylishly. She and Ron loved to travel and enjoyed spending winters at their home in Sun City, AZ. Fiercely independent, she lived life on her terms, sometimes causing her children to worry about her safety. Survivors include her son Paul Grovum (Debbie) of Sarasota, FL, daughter Rolaine Bartness (Larry) of Albert Lea, MN, six grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and many beloved family and friends.

