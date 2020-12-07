Elaine Grovum of Minneapolis, MN, passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Mercy Hospital in Anoka, MN. Elaine Hope Grovum was born September 25, 1934 in Thief River Falls, MN to Paul and Helen Johnson (Saatzer). She married Ronald Grovum on May 25, 1952. Elaine worked as the secretary at Sand Creek Elementary School then opened Elaine’s clothing store in Northdale Shopping Center. She later added a second store, Bottoms Up. Grateful customers relied on her to help them choose appropriate clothing and gifts. Elaine loved beautiful things and took great pride in decorating her home and dressing stylishly. She and Ron loved to travel and enjoyed spending winters at their home in Sun City, AZ. Fiercely independent, she lived life on her terms, sometimes causing her children to worry about her safety. Survivors include her son Paul Grovum (Debbie) of Sarasota, FL, daughter Rolaine Bartness (Larry) of Albert Lea, MN, six grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and many beloved family and friends.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Smart Money Online
Smart Money Central Edition
Smart Money Northwest Edition
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.