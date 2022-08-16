Eileen Jansen

Jansen, Eileen A. (Hanvelt), age 89, of Anoka, MN, passed away peacefully on August 12, 2022.
Eileen was born to Chauncey and Ann A. (Plaza) Hanvelt on June 29, 1933, at her grandparents' farm in Waverly, WI. She attended St Joseph's School and Central High School in Red Wing, graduating in 1951. She married James Edward Jansen on June 18, 1954, and they made their home and raised their family in Anoka.
Eileen worked for Federal-Hoffman for over 20 years, retiring to spend time with family. Her strong faith and desire to help others led her to volunteering with St. Stephen's Church, Mercy Hospital Auxiliary, and the Philolectian Society. She enjoyed the many years with her book club and birthday club. Eileen loved spending time with her family.
She is survived by her children: Mark Jansen, Anne (Dennis) Bellamy, Mary Lessner, Bill (Karen) Jansen, and Julie (Dave) Tembreull. The lights of her life were her twelve grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Her niece Jill Tomek, nephew Mike (Monica) Hanvelt, and many cherished friends survive her.
She was preceded in death by parents, husband Jim, son Dan, and daughter Karen. Her brother and sister-in-law, Dewey and Mae Hanvelt, and mother-in-law, Mabel Gove, also preceded her.
A funeral mass will be held Friday, August 26, 11 a.m., at St. Stephen's Church in Anoka, with a visitation one hour prior. A luncheon will follow the funeral. Private family burial.
