Eileen Jansen

Jansen, Eileen A. (Hanvelt), age 89, of Anoka, MN, passed away peacefully on August 12, 2022.

Eileen was born to Chauncey and Ann A. (Plaza) Hanvelt on June 29, 1933, at her grandparents' farm in Waverly, WI. She attended St Joseph's School and Central High School in Red Wing, graduating in 1951. She married James Edward Jansen on June 18, 1954, and they made their home and raised their family in Anoka.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.