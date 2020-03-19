Edward “Ed” V. Larson, age 93 of Anoka, passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Walker Plaza in Anoka. In addition to his parents, Elmer and Alice (Johnston) Larson, Ed was preceded in death by his brother and sister-in-law, Robert (Shirley) Larson. He is survived by beloved wife of 71 years, Amy Larson; children, Debra (Charles) Baarsch, Betsy Larson (Michael Schroeder), and Kitri (Herman) Kyllo; grandchildren, Jonathan (Janet) Baarsch, Joseph (Janelle) Baarsch, Kathryn (Luke) Numrych, and Christina Kyllo; great-grandchildren, Peri, Suwannee, Solomon, Annabelle, Victor, Tristian, and Maxwell; also many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. A private family service will be held. Public memorial service to be announced later. Interment will take place in Forest Hill Cemetery, Anoka. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to The Salvation Army or Mount Olive Lutheran Church of Anoka. Arrangements entrusted to Thurston-Lindberg Funeral Home of Anoka, (763)421-0220, www.thurston-lindberg.com.
