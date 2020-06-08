Edward Lee Landrus, age 91 of Coon Rapids, MN, formerly of Aitkin, MN, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020. Ed was born on October 5, 1928 at the farm house, southside of Waukenabo Lake in Waukenbo Township. He attended country schools until 8th grade, Aitkin High School for three years and graduated from Sebeka High School in 1946. Following high school, he attended Hibbing Junior College and was involved in the Aitkin National Guard in 1947 and 1948 before transferring to the University of Minnesota studing mechanical engineering from 1949-1951. His studies were interrupted in 1951 as he was drafted into the Air Force. He went through basic training at Lackland Air Force Base in Texas before heading to Warren AFB in Cheyenne, WY to study Communication Equipment and Repair at their technical school from 1951-1952. He was selected to go to Washington DC from 1952-1955 and worked jointly with the National Security Agency and civilian groups under the title of ‘cryptographic equipment repair.’ In 1955, he moved back to Minnesota and worked in Aitkin in the pulpwood industry before finishing his engineering degree at the University of Minnesota in 1956. Ed’s first job was a product engineer for Honeywell in residential controls from 1956-1964. Ed met his wife, Darlene Biskey, through mutual friends in 1958 in Swatara, MN. They were married on June 27, 1959 in Swatara, MN and moved to south Minneapolis before moving to Brooklyn Center, MN in 1960. In 1964, Ed spent a year as a contract engineer before working at Dahlberg Hearing from 1965-1967. In 1967, Ed found himself working at 3M in their electro-products division working on space and defense products and electrical products until his early retirement in 1988 when 3M moved the division down to Austin, TX. During that time, Ed was involved in the Izaak Walton League, Boy Scouts, VFW and American Legion along with a family move to Coon Rapids in 1969. They remained in the house until Darlene died in 2017. Ed then moved to a senior apartment in Coon Rapids and enjoyed the activities and events held at the apartment complex. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, trapping, baseball games, playing cards-especially cribbage, playing with his kids and grandchildren and doing puzzles. He was meticulous in all that he did and had a photographic memory which made him a very interesting person to have a conversation with. He is survived by his children: Mike (DeAnn) Landrus, Cindi Miller, Terri (Ken) Kersting, Yvonne (Doug) Kersting, Beth (Brian) Peltonen, Mark (Jodi) Landrus, Matt (Regina) Landrus; grandchildren: Nicole Landrus, Nathan (Michelle) Landrus, Johnathan (Jackie) Miller, Hannah Miller, Karen Kersting, Kendra Kersting, Jeff Kersting, Jennifer (Kurtis) Francis, John Kersting, Bill Peltonen, Boyd Peltenon, Kristin Landrus, Andrew Landrus, Katie Landrus, Samantha Landrus and Grace Landrus; great-grandchildren: Ella Jyden, Layla and Nevaeh; sisters: Lois Lenzen, Thelma Kingsley, Lucille (Dick) Draper, and Judy (Dale) Johnson; brothers: Bob Landrus, Arnie (Dona) Landrus, Tony (Mary) Landrus, Randy (Ruth) Landrus, Gary Landrus, Gene/Ken (Lissa) Landrus; many other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by: wife, Darlene (Biskey) Landrus; parents, George and Golda (Shanholzter) Landrus; sisters, Leona Starbuck and Eileen Tix; brothers, Everette Landrus and Vernon (Nick) Landrus. A graveside memorial will be held at a later date. Neptune Society Golden Valley, 763-545-8095.
