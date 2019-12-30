Edward was born Dec. 25, 1927 in Minneapolis, MN to Walter and Mina Trippe and passed away Dec. 25, 2019, at the age of 92. WWII Veteran. Married Joyce Hathaway in 1948. Preceded in death by wife; parents; step-mother, Bernice; son, Keith. Survived by children, Bonnie (Clyde) Appleby; Jeff (Jolene); nine grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren. Private family service.
Edward Keith Trippe
