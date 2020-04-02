Edward James Faherty, 86 of Oak Grove, Minn., devoted husband, father, grandfather, son and brother, passed away March 31, 2020, at Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids after suffering a stroke. Ed was born in Anoka, Minn., on June 26, 1933, to Edward L. Faherty and Nina (Needles) Faherty. Predeceased by parents; sisters Mary Faherty Ward and Dorothy Faherty Blanchard; and brother Joseph Faherty. Survived by wife of nearly 68 years, Margaret Douglass Faherty; sons Robert Douglass Faherty (Elizabeth Owens), Patrick Kevin Faherty, James Edward Faherty (Lynn Ponicki), Steven Charles Faherty (Joy Faherty); and grandchildren Drew C. Faherty, Lauren M. Faherty, Anna O. Faherty, John O. (Jack) Faherty, and Robert J. Faherty; nieces and nephews. Ed was a 1952 graduate of Anoka High School where he was a three-sport athlete in football, basketball and track. He continued his athletic pursuits at the University of Minnesota as a member of the freshman Minnesota Gophers football team. A longtime businessman, he believed the customer always came first. He worked for Gambles Hardware in Montana, Virginia, Minn., and Fridley, Minn.; and for General Motors as a dealer representative. For many years, he was the proud owner of GM car and truck dealerships in South St. Paul and Eau Claire, Wis. A tireless entrepreneur, he owned and operated other small businesses and also worked in distribution for the Minneapolis Star Tribune. Ed lived in and around Anoka most of his life, the last 40 years on nearby Lake George. He put his considerable business skills to work to benefit area non-profits, and was especially active in the Lake George Conservation Club, the Upper Rum River Watershed Management Organization, and the Anoka Alumni scholarship fund. He was a consummate family man who was devoted to his wife Margy, and who lavished care and attention on his children and grandchildren. He was a loyal friend, who nurtured many lifelong relationships. Ever the optimist, he saw the good in everyone, the good in the past and the good in the future. Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, a celebration of Ed’s life will be postponed until a later date. Memorials in Ed’s honor preferred to The Anoka Athletic Alumni Club scholarship fund: 763-323-0639, anokaaclub@gmail.com, www.anokalettermensclub.com.
