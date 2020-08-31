Edsel Anthony Wicklund

Edsel Wicklund, age 91, passed away at his home in Andover, MN on August 25, 2020. Edsel was the only child of Hannah and Anton, who immigrated from Sweden. As a first-generation American, Edsel worked nights while earning his degree from Morehead State University, and dutifully served in the 47th Division of the U.S. Army. He and his wife of 70 years, Eulalie, made their home in Anoka where they raised four boys, Brad (Barb), Brian (Lynn), Brent (April), and Blair, and were active members of Zion Lutheran Church. The consummate educator, Edsel is best known for his long tenure with the Anoka-Hennepin School District. In his spare time, he built the family cabin on North Long Lake, earned several masters degrees in industrial arts and education. In retirement, he and Eulalie traveled, wintered in Florida, and spoiled three grandchildren, David, Natalie, and Britt. Edsel was a faithful attendee of lutefisk dinners and patron of his many favorite charities. An ardent believer of American democracy, Edsel loved his country, community, and the State of Minnesota. Always with a joke or a blessing, he brought chuckle and a smile to everyone he met and loved. In lieu of flowers or White Castles, memorials may be made to Zion Lutheran Church or the Biden-Harris campaign. A private family service will be held with a future celebration date to be determined. ThurstonLindberg Funeral Home, Anoka, 763-421-0220, thurston-lindberg.com
